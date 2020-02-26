Ann L. Owings, 67, of Carlisle, died on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her residence with her loving husband and family by her side.

She was born on September 24, 1952 in Carlisle to the late Kenneth S. and Goldie C. Crist Barnhart, Sr.

Ann had been formerly employed by the P.R. Hoffman Crystal Plant and McCoy Electronics. She also worked in retail sales at Walmart here in Carlisle. She was a graduate of Carlisle High School Class of 1970.

Ann enjoyed cross stitching, quilting, making all types of crafts, and gardening. But most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, David R. Owings, daughter, Kelly L. Owings, and a son, Jason L. Owings and his wife Tara, all of Carlisle. Ann is also survived by two brothers; Edward (Janet) Barnhart of York, Terry (Sue) Barnhart of Carlisle, and her three grandchildren; Raheem Razouane, Porter and Holiday Owings. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ruby Bobb and two brothers; Ronald and Kenneth Barnhart, Jr,