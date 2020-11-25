Ann Kelly Raley

Ann’s most joyful days were spent cultivating an abundant garden of friends and family. A sense of southern hospitality came naturally to her, as she relished planning special occasions to welcome people in, gather for meals and chart new adventures. From hiking in Pennsylvania’s forests and beach combing in Cape May, to touring markets in Mexico, kayaking in Fiji and the Royal Kingdom of Tonga, and sightseeing in St. Petersburg, Russia, she adored travels both near and far.

Ann was born on February 3, 1939 in Greenwood, Mississippi to Murry and Sara Kelly. As the eldest of five children, she was a born leader and teacher. When she was a teenager, her family moved to Yazoo City, Mississippi. Ann attended Millsaps College, where she majored in English and received her teaching degree. She went on to receive a master’s degree in counseling from the University of Colorado at Boulder. In one of her graduate classes, she met her lifelong partner, Don Raley. Ann and Don were married in 1968 and settled in Carlinville, Illinois, where Ann worked as a counselor at Blackburn College. They began a young family and moved to Meadville, Pennsylvania. In 1976, they permanently settled in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.