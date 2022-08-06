Ann Beitz

April 24, 1935 - July 25, 2022

Ann ‘Granny' Beitz passed away on July 25, 2022 at Riverside Regional Hospital surrounded by family, at the age of 87.

Ann was born and raised in Philadelphia where she married Charles, her husband of 65 years. She recently resided at Warwick Forest Community. Ann spent her life giving to others whether it was food, money, her time, friendship or love. She was a loving wife and mother to 6 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Ann shared a close relationship with each of them, making them feel special and important in their own way. Each morning, she would wake her family by saying “this is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad together.” Her legacy of love will live on through them.

As a military wife, she moved 23 times as her children grew, always making sure their new landing spot felt like home. Ann's interests did not stop with her family. Everywhere she lived she made lifelong friends.

Ann had a true concern for others and was always looking to help those in need. She volunteered at several Convalescent Centers and at “Project SHARE” in Carlisle Pennsylvania, for over 20 years. After moving to Newport News to be closer to family, Ann continued to share her love through volunteer work at St. Jerome and in a kindergarten class, as the resident grandmother. The children took delight in her visits and looked forward to ‘granny day' each week. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Sarah Kelly; her brother, Jackie Kelly; her sister, Patsy Campoli (Bob); her son-in-law, Joe McNichol and her daughter-in-law, Tricia Moran. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles; her brother, Tommy Kelly (Marcie); her sister-in-law, Peggy; her children, Dianne Haltli (Don), Patty McNichol, Charles Beitz (Alex), Chris Beitz, Rachel Beitz, and Kelly Sibley (Mike); her grandchildren, Jennifer (John), Brennan (Summer), Joseph (Renee), Madeleine (Nick), Matthew, Michael, and Kiera; her great grandchildren, Nadine, Oliver, Grayson, Finn, and Evelyn. As well as, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News VA 23608. A Reception will follow in the common area of the church for all to share their fondest memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in her name to ‘Project SHARE' 5 North Orange St. Suite 4, Carlisle PA 17013. or projectsharepa.org. You can stream the ceremony on Facebook at https:/protect-us.mimecast.com/sg-AC4xqXjUERjnpUx0-Pj?domain=facebook.com. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral.