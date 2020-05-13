× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ann B. Cummings, age 77, of Boiling Springs, PA, died suddenly of natural causes on the morning of Wednesday, May 6th, at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Carlisle with her husband of 57 years by her side.

Ann, affectionately known as ABC by her many friends, was born on February 20, 1943, in Derby, CT, to the late Francis and Bretha (Gryken) Balkunas. She grew up in Seymour, CT, and graduated from Seymour High School. She went on to attend the University of Connecticut earning a Bachelor of Art degree with honors in Psychology.

She married Francis J. Cummings from Waterbury, CT, and accompanied him to Bamberg, Germany, when he received his commission as second lieutenant in the US Army. Their assignments over the next 30 years took them to Louisiana, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, two tours in Germany, California, Texas, Rhode Island, and Turkey. While traveling the world with her husband, she performed many vital roles as a social worker, thrift shop manager, group therapist, art teacher, human services coordinator, and enthusiastic collector of penguins. She was a very loving and devoted mother to two children and many pets and expertly managed the homefront and other responsibilities while her spouse served on extended military tours in Vietnam and other distant locations.