Anita L. Sheaffer, 59, of Carlisle and formerly of Shermans Dale, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Aventura at Pembrooke in West Chester, PA. She was born on March 5, 1962, in Carlisle and was the daughter of the late Kenneth A. Sheaffer and G. Louise (Printz) Sheaffer. Anita graduated from Capital Area Intermediate Unit. She worked at the Pollock Center for Industrial Training in Mechanicsburg and Project Share in Carlisle. She was a member of the Young's United Methodist Church in Shermans Dale. She is survived by two brothers, Ray Sheaffer and his wife Sonja and Bruce Sheaffer and his wife Rebecca, both of Shermans Dale and several nieces and nephews. A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Lewis Burgett officiating. Burial will be in Young's United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Shermans Dale Community Fire Company, 5450 Spring Rd., Shermans Dale PA. 17090. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.