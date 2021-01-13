Anita L. Martin

She was born on June 25th, 1937, in Orange, NJ, to the late Nicholas and Anna (Battallia) Ripa. In the words of her mother-in-law, Louise Martin, "That girl can do anything." Many knew Anita as an artist, but it was actually her athletic ability on display at a skating rink in Newark, New Jersey, that first attracted the man who would become her future bowling teammate, pinochle partner, and, incidentally, the love of her life, Jim. He followed her to work at Prudential, where she showcased her technical skills as a key puncher (which later translated to texting and playing Words With Friends with her grandkids.) Always the procrastinator, Jim finally swept her up to start a new life together in Carlisle, PA, in pursuit of what Anita saw as God's calling in her life - building a family.

Over the next 60 years, Anita became a wife, a mom to five, a grandma to eighteen, a great-grandma to three (so far), a friend to nearly all who crossed her path, and a dog mom to eight. The newest puppy addition to the family, Prince James Martin Ripa of Belvedere, lives with his namesake in the house that has hosted over these years every family holiday, every grandkid sick day, daily tea parties (real and pretend), and a daily gathering place for family.

Anita baked birthday cakes for every birthday party, played beautician in every game of dress-up, and was the seamstress of every Halloween costume. She could have been a professional artist, but she refused to charge for her work. All her artwork was created out of love for family and friends, and all the money she made from her cakes or part-time work went toward Christmas presents or gifts for others. If there was an ability of hers that surpassed her artistic ability, it was her unmatched talent for shopping. She started getting deals the day after Christmas and shopped all year for each family member, tracking who got what until everybody had a pile taller than Anita. Everything she did was in selfless service to the people she loved. If you've ever had a laughing fit while watching someone have a laughing fit and neither one of you can remember why you were laughing in the first place, that's what it felt like to be with Anita. Knowing from a young age that she would dedicate her life to building a family allowed her to enjoy each moment of life with her family knowing that she was living out God's purpose for her.