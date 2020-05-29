Angelo Costanzo, 86, of Chambersburg, departed on the morning of Wednesday, May 27, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was born on March 23, 1934, in Pittston, PA, the son of Nicholas and Pasqualina (Sciandra) Costanzo. He married Dolores "Dee" Costarella on December 27, 1969. His beloved Dee passed away on April 20, 2014. Angelo received a bachelor's degree from Kings College, a master's from Lehigh University and his PhD from New York State University at Binghamton. He was an English professor at Shippensburg University from 1966 until he retired in 1997. Angelo and Dee had a great passion for traveling, especially enjoying Jamaica, London and Sicily. He was a life-long learner and teacher, who published countless articles and several books throughout his lifetime. His passion and focus was African American literature. Angelo is survived by his sister, Eleanor Galante of Burbank, CA, and several nieces and nephews, whom he greatly adored, along with many close friends. He will be remembered fondly by his dear friend Margaretta Bolich. In addition to his parents and wife, Angelo was preceded in death by two sisters, Jessie and Josephine and his brother James. A private service will be held for close family and friends on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Father Dwight Schlaline will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SU Foundation in support of the Costanzo Scholarship and mailed to 1817 Old Main Dr., Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com