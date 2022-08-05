Angela Sue Jacobs

March 01, 1969- July 19, 2022

Angela Sue Jacobs of Orlando, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2022, after a valiant fight with breast cancer. She was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on March 1, 1969, and grew up in Boiling Springs, where she attended school and participated in chorus, yearbook staff, basketball and field hockey. Her love of sports led her to major in Sports Journalism at the University of South Carolina; and, she later received her master's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

Angela's award-winning journalism career began in Fort Myers, Florida in 1993 and took her to Meridian, Mississippi and then Madison, Wisconsin where she hosted a sports show for the Lady Badgers of the University of Wisconsin. In 2003, she settled in Tampa, working for Channel 10 and covering the Tampa Bay Rays for Fox Sun Sports for 9 years, where she earned two Emmys among other accolades for excellence. A few of her career highlights were covering the Superbowl, the Stanley Cup, and the 2008 World Series. For the last 8 years, she has worked as a reporter and anchor for Channel 9 News in Orlando.

Angela was passionate about her family, friends, and her beloved dog, Minka. She enjoyed sports, travel, photography, and her favorite get-away spot, St. Pete Beach. For the last four years, she courageously fought breast cancer, researching as much as possible in order to help others going through the same ordeal. Our family is devastated by her loss, and her brave heart will be an inspiration to us always.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Ramona Jacobs of Simpsonville, South Carolina; her siblings: Laurie Jacobs Carneiro (Adam) of Yalaha, Florida, Julie Sitnik (John), of Winter Garden, Florida, Richard Scott Jacobs Jr. (Tara) of Simpsonville, South Carolina; as well as 2 nephews, 7 nieces, 2 grand nephews, and 2 grand nieces.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cocklin Funeral Home, Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. A celebration of life will be held at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania on August 10, at 10 a.m. Internment will follow at the Hampton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to send a donation to Orange County Animal Services or Florida Cancer Specialists Research Foundation.

Condolences may be offered at https:/www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/gotha-fl/angela-jacobs-10855217