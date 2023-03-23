Andrew D. Martin

March 10, 2006- March 19, 2023

Andrew Dustin Martin, 17, of Carlisle, Pa, South Middleton Township, passed away on March 19,2023, at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Newville, Pa, he was the son of Lester Z. and Lois M. (Martin) Martin. He was a member of Oakville Mennonite Church ( Weaverland Conference) and was employed as a carpenter.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings: Allison, Hannah, Lester Jr., Hadassah, Sharon, Jesse, and Terry of Carlisle. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents: Lester and Arlene Martin of Newville and his maternal grandparents: Titus and Alma Martin of Denver.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:30 AM at Oakville Mennonite Church. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 1-3 PM and 5-8 PM at 20 Willis Road, Newville, Pa 17241.