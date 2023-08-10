Andrew C. Brady

October 5, 1936 - August 5, 2023

HANOVER - Andrew "Andy" C. Brady, age 86, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2023. He was the loving husband of Patricia "Pat" A. Brady (Dubs); together they shared 58 years of marriage.

Andy was born in Edgegrove in 1936 and was the son of the late Earl T. Brady and Dorothy B. Brady (Breighner). He graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1955 and attended Mount Saint Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD where he received a degree in accounting. He married his high school sweetheart in 1959, and enjoyed a long career in Finance with the United Telephone Company in Carlisle, which later merged with Sprint.

After semi-retiring, he and his wife relocated back to the Hanover area and he became the Facilities Manager for Farmers Bank, where he was responsible for building several new branches and renovating many others.

Andy was admired for the honesty, integrity, and humor with which he approached his work. His colleagues found him to be a genuine, trustworthy, and good-hearted person who delivered results.

For many years, Andy was an avid reader, and also enjoyed golf and bowling, even scoring a perfect 300 game during league play in 1978.

After his full retirement, Andy eventually relocated to Homewood at Plum Creek to be near his wife, and could be found volunteering in a number of ways including the annual staff bonus program and the resident convenience store.

Andy was a loving father and is survived by his children Donna M. Brady of Lancaster and Anthony (Tony) Brady and wife Cristina of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Sean A. Brady and wife Alexandra, and Grace P. Brady. He is also survived by his siblings Pauline E. French, Earl L. Brady, and many nieces and nephews. Andy was preceded in death by his wife Patricia A. Brady (Dubs), and brothers and sisters Francis H. Brady, Margret M. Bair, Richard C. Brady, Joesph E. Brady, Angela Bolin, A. Mark Brady, Edward L. Brady, James C. Brady, and Mary Anne Gross.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Andy's Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday August 16, 2023 at 10:00AM, at Sacred Heart Church, 30 Basilica Dr, Hanover. He will be laid to rest following the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Andy's memory may be made to the Homewood at Plum Creek Benevolent Care Fund, 425 Westminster Ave, Hanover or the VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St, Hanover.

