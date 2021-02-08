Amy Louise McAlister

Amy Louise (Snyder) McAlister, 86, of Newville passed away Sunday February 7, 2021.

She was born August 7, 1934 in Bloserville, a daughter of Charles and Annie Fry Snyder.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Thomas Olen McAlister.

She was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, and attend Big Spring United Lutheran Church. She was involved with working with the flowers at church, she went on many mission trips to Kentucky, and she volunteered at the Big Spring Area Food Bank.

She is survived by four children Gail Susan McAlister Carberry, and her husband James Carberry, Timothy Olen McAlister and his wife Bridget Weary McAlister, Karen Sue McAlister and her husband Duane Heishman, and Michael Scott McAlister and his wife Christina Kerch McAlister; eight grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; one brother Carroll Snyder, and two sisters Janice Garman, and Linda Dunbar.

A graveside service will be held privately.

Mom always said, "Please don't send flowers when I die. I won't be here to enjoy them. So, if you would like to send flowers, please send them to your family and friends. Let them know you love and are thinking of them."

