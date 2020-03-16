Alvirda M. “Bertie” Wise, 98, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.
She was born October 3, 1921 in Carlisle to the late William E. and Agnes J. (Young) Zeigler and was the widow of Earl W. Wise to whom she had been married for 69 1/2 years.
Bertie retired from Dickinson College after over 30 years of employment. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Alvirda enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She enjoyed gardening and was the recipient of an award for her beautiful flower garden. Bertie knitted many award-winning sweaters and afghan’s for friends and family over the years.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her three daughters, A. Jane (husband Donald) Steinour of Carlisle, Lois (husband Richard) Slusser of Newville, and Betsy (husband Dan) Swearingen of Carlisle; four grandchildren, William (wife Dawn) Slusser of Gardners, Michael Slusser of Newville, Jeffrey (wife Barbara) Kuhn of Gardners, and Douglass (wife Lori) Kuhn of Newville; four great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Orville (wife Miriam) Wise of Mechanicsburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Alvirda was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 647 Forge Road Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Joseph Kugle officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.