Alvirda M. “Bertie” Wise, 98, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Chapel Pointe at Carlisle.

She was born October 3, 1921 in Carlisle to the late William E. and Agnes J. (Young) Zeigler and was the widow of Earl W. Wise to whom she had been married for 69 1/2 years.

Bertie retired from Dickinson College after over 30 years of employment. She was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Alvirda enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She enjoyed gardening and was the recipient of an award for her beautiful flower garden. Bertie knitted many award-winning sweaters and afghan’s for friends and family over the years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her three daughters, A. Jane (husband Donald) Steinour of Carlisle, Lois (husband Richard) Slusser of Newville, and Betsy (husband Dan) Swearingen of Carlisle; four grandchildren, William (wife Dawn) Slusser of Gardners, Michael Slusser of Newville, Jeffrey (wife Barbara) Kuhn of Gardners, and Douglass (wife Lori) Kuhn of Newville; four great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Orville (wife Miriam) Wise of Mechanicsburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Alvirda was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.