Alvin Lee Kingsborough, 62, of New Freedom passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Stella Maris. He was the husband of Karen Ann (Reisig) Kingsborough to whom he was married 33 years.

Born in Carlisle he was a son of Corrine M. (Engle) Kingsborough and the late Lee D. Kingsborough. Alvin was a computer field engineer and enjoyed music, skiing and was part of the ski patrol at Ski Round Top. He was a good cook and was an Eagle Scout. Alvin built the family home where he and Karen raised their children.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three children Kevin Kingsborough, Julie Kingsborough and Kate, wife of Dave Sanders; one grandchild Audrey Sanders; two brothers Steve Kingsborough and Craig Kingsborough and his wife Cheryl of Carlisle. Alvin was preceded in death by a sister Kathy Nagle.

Services for Alvin will be held at the convenience of his family at a later date.