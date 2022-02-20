Alverna B. Jones, 88, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Forest Park Healthcare, Carlisle. She was born on September 10, 1933, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late John Mack Jones and Blanche Gray (Brown) Jones.

Alverna was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Annette Jones who passed away in 2019. Alverna graduated from Carlisle High School in 1952. She retired from the Navy Ships Part Control Center in Mechanicsburg after many years of service. Alverna was a member of the Mechanicsburg Travel Club, N.A.R.F.E. and Carlisle AARP.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews and two adopted grandsons, Nathan and Samuel Pittenger. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robbin, and John Mack Jones and three sisters, Estella Drake, Oveda Collins and Ida Platter.

A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Ivy Berry as the officiant. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. www.Since1853.com.