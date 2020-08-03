× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alma L. Nickel, 80, of Carlisle and formerly of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away August 2, 2020 in the Thornwald Home, Carlisle. She was born December 11, 1939 in Cumberland County to the late Herman and Verna (Mell) Fraker and was the widow of Charles W. Nickel Jr., who passed away June 2, 1996.

Alma worked for McCoy Electronics in the grinding department. She loved reading books, going to yard sales, crocheting, hunting and fishing.

Surviving are her daughter, Sandra A. Quickel (Sanford) of Gardners; grandchildren, Scott Quickel of Gardners and Shaun Quickel (Brittany) of Carlisle; great-grandchildren, Isla and Fiona Quickel of Carlisle; and siblings, Helen Baker and Carolyn Kitner, both of Mt. Holly Springs, Dale Fraker of Newville and Betty Thomas of Indiana. In addition to her husband, Alma was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Heller.

Funeral services will be held August 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.