Alma A. Quigley

August 08, 1928- September 15, 2022

Alma A. (Witter) Quigley, 93, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Country Meadows, Mechanicsburg. She was born August 8, 1929, in Mechanicsburg, to the late James and Annie (Garman) Witter and was the widow of Raymond Quigley.

Alma was a member of the Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, Carlisle. She taught Sunday School for 50 years. She babysat for many families and friends.

She is survived by her children, Pamela J. (Eddy) Dasher and Melinda (Keith) Bailey; five grandchildren, Angela (Chris) Gonnelli, Matthew (Tiffany) Dasher, Nathan Dasher, Barb Orwan (Rick Morgan) and Jill (Scott) Miller and eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Charles Witter, Merle Witter, Ray Witter, Martha Neff, and Betty Nelson. In addition to her husband and parents, Alma was preceded in death by her daughter, Dorinda.

Services will be announced at a later date and burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, 2135 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA 17015. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.