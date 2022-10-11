 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alma A. Quigley

August 08, 1929- September 15, 2022

Alma A. (Witter) Quigley, 93, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, 2135 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA 17015. A visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM followed by the service. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and to offer condolences to the family.

