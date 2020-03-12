Allen R. "Sonny" Dixon, 83, of Carlisle, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in his home.

He was born December 9, 1936 in Keyser, WV to the late William Lee and Carrie Bell (Kuykendall) Dixon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sonny loved country music, Harley Davidsons, traveling, camping, and his family. He was a life member of FOE #1299. Allen was a proud member of Teamsters Local 776. Sonny was a self-employed truck driver before he went to work for PPG and later ABF where he finished his career of over 50 years.

Allen is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley L. Dixon of Carlisle; two daughters, Deborah (husband Michael) Johnson of Shippensburg and Pamela (husband Ken) Fry of Carlisle; two sons, Jeffrey (wife Shannon) Dixon of Carlisle and Allen Dixon Jr. of Missouri; three sisters, Venda Shook of Cumberland, MD, Ruth E. Kenney of Moorefield, WV, and Mary Dixon of Atkins, AR; eight grandchildren, Glenn Vanasdlen III, Joel Vanasdlen, Kaitlynn Fry, Wiatt Dixon, Kaiden Sigmund, Kiley Sigmund, Lily Sigmund, and Lakin Witters; and three great-granddaughters, Tia, Briana, and Haley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Karen S. Dixon; one grandson, Tyler Thorne; two brothers, Melvin and Harold Dixon; and one sister, Mae Petrus.