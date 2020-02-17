Allan R. "Punch" Mowery, 65, of Boiling Springs, PA died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with his loving family by his side at the UPMC Carlisle Hospital.

He was born in Chambersburg, PA, on November 25, 1954 to the late Claire Mowery and Thelma Wyrick Lentvorsky of Boiling Springs, PA.

You may remember "Punch" from the PA Liquor Control Board.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sherry A. Killinger Mowery of Boiling Springs, his two sons; Chris G. Richardson and Cory A. Mowery both of Boiling Springs, his two sisters; Sharon Bender of Carlisle and Karen Rudy of Boiling Spring and his three grandchildren; Mickey Mowery, Hannah and Kyle Richardson and his four legged companion, "Yogi." Also survived by his special cousin, Denny Wyrick of Carlisle, who was like a brother to him.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd., Carlisle with the Rev. Ken Thompson officiating. Interment will be held in the Westminster Cemetery, Carlisle. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 AM till time of services.