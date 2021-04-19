Allan L. Jones, Sr., age 83 of Carlisle died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 in the Church of God Home, Carlisle with his loving wife and family at his side. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 9, 1938 to the late Kenneth and Vivian Borszewski Jones.

Allan had retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service having served his country honorably during the Vietnam Conflict. He served aboard the USS Banner which was the sistership to the USS Pueblo.

He also retired as the produce manager at the U.S. Army War College Commissary. Al was a former member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carlisle and life member of the Carlisle VFW Post #477. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, yard work and anything to do with the outside of his home. He enjoyed decorating his home for all of the holidays. He was very fond of his Great Dane dogs. He loved his family and will greatly missed by his great grandson, Taylin Milburn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gale E. Minnich Jones, Carlisle, one son, Allan L. Jones, Jr. (fiancé Stephanie Cooper) Newville, one daughter, Vivian Carvalho (husband Brian) Montana, one brother, Richard H. Jones (wife Linda) Texas, eleven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth A. Jones, Sr., daughter Tracy L. Jones and a brother, Ronald Jones.