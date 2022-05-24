Allan J. Stutenroth

January 22, 1931- May 04, 2022

Allan "Al" Johnston Stutenroth, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. He was born on January 22, 1931, in Shippensburg, and was the son of the late Carlton Koser Stutenroth and Cora Mildred (Johnston) Stutenroth. He was married to the late I. Ann (Macdonald) Stutenroth who passed away on May 9, 2018.

Al spent his life in the floor covering industry, worked for Masland Carpets and M&Z Flooring, and founded Carpet Tyme in Carlisle in 1976 with his wife, Ann.

He was a proud member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, 104th Armored Cavalry Division, in Carlisle from 1948 until 1959. Al was a member of the Gobin Guards Association of Carlisle.

Al loved hunting and fishing and was a member of Trout Unlimited. He attended Carlisle Reformed Presbyterian Church and served with the Carlisle Truck Stop Ministry and the Claremont Nursing Center teaching Bible studies.

Al was proud of his family and loved and enjoyed them. He considered each one a gift from God. He is survived by two sons, Tim Allan (wife, Carla) Stutenroth and Daniel Eric (wife, Tonia) Stutenroth both of Boiling Springs, five grandchildren, Catherine and Shannon Stutenroth, Jason Stutenroth, Jennifer Horning, and Elizabeth Stutenroth, eight great-grandchildren, Lucas, Bryce, Aliya, Kamryn, Kelsey, Landon, Laithan, and Roland, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters Betty (Stutenroth) Kopp, and Martha (Stutenroth) Seiersen, and his brother Eugene Carlton Stutenroth.

A memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church, 290 Petersburg Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private in Ashland Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memoriam to any of the following organizations, Carlisle Truck Stop Ministry, Project Share of Carlisle, and Samaritan's Purse. www.Since1853.com.