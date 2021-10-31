Allan D. Bowermaster 61, of Michigan died Monday October 25, 2021 peacefully with his wife and son by his side. He was born on January 11, 1960 in Chambersburg PA the son of Harry K and Pauline Bowermaster. He is survived by his wife Deborah Bond Bowermaster, Two sons Shawn and Jacob Bowermaster, Two daughters Chianne Fitting and Katie Bond Bowermaster, Stepmother Alberta Bowermaster, five brothers Ronald, Gordan, Brian, Harry, George Bowermaster, one sister Christine Boyd and 11 grandchildren. A memorial will be held at Salem Stone Church 514 Stone Church Rd Carlisle PA on Nov 06, 2021 at 10:30am. There will be a small gathering after the memorial everyone is welcome.