Alice M. Gardner, 94, formerly of York Springs, PA, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in the Thornwald Home, Carlisle, PA. She was born January 25, 1926 in Adams County, PA to the late Charles C. and Lillie I. (Pottorff) Moose and was the widow of Dill A. Gardner.

Alice worked for McCoy Electronics in Mt. Holly Springs, PA and Knouse Foods in Peach Glen, PA. She was a member of the Mt. Victory Church in Gardners, PA and also attended the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God.

Surviving are her children, Sandra A. Gardner of York Springs, Joan E. Hayes (John) of Dillsburg and daughter-in-law, Linda Gardner of York Springs; 4 grandchildren, Jamie A. Gardner, Cari Russell (Gary), Jaclyn Scott (Jeremy) and Jessica Morret (Steve); and 7 great-grandchildren, Jacob and Caitlin Russell, Jackson, Jordyn and Julianna Scott and Steven "Colton" and Granger Morret. In addition to her husband, Alice was preceded in death by her son Robert D. Gardner; and siblings, Kathryn, Russell, C. Edgar and Donald Moose, Jean Rhinehart and John Moose. She was a loving person and will be much missed by her family.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Mt. Victory Church Cemetery, Gardners, PA. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065.

