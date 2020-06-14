Alice K. Negley, 94, of Oakville Road, Shippensburg, passed away Friday June 12, 2020 in Murphy, NC.
She was born April 29, 1926 the daughter of Marshal and Lottie Wright Wilson.
Mrs. Negley was preceded in death by her husband R. Paul Negley.
She was a member of Shippensburg Independent Baptist Church.
She is survived by seven children, nine grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. And six siblings.
She is preceded in death by her grandson J.J. Negley, great-granddaughter Megan Cook, two brothers and a sister.
A graveside service will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 at 11 AM in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville, with her pastor of many years, Pastor Ken Waggoner officiating.
