Alice I. Gutshall, age 84, of Carlisle, PA passed away at her home on Monday, October 25, 2021. She was born May 12, 1937 in Shermans Dale to the late Clarence D. and Mabel F. (Miller) McAlister.

She enjoyed shopping, playing the slots at her favorite casinos, cooking and bowling. Alice most especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and her beloved grand-dog Bruce.

Alice is survived by her adoring husband of 29 years Charles L. Gutshall; loving children Cindy (Ken) Smith of Shermans Dale, Dee (Ron) Pierce of Marysville, Mike (Chris) Gutshall of Newville, Rick (Bev) Gutshall of Newville and Robin Stouffer of Carlisle. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents Alice was preceded in death by her son Bob Mentzer and brothers Pete and Lester McAlister.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00PM until service time.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 1200 Walnut Bottom Rd., #302, Carlisle, PA 17015. To sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.