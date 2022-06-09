Alice H. Lehman, 93, of Newville passed away Monday June 6, 2022 in her home. She was born August 19, 1928 in Mechanicsburg a daughter of Simon and Maria Eisley Hertzler. Mrs. Lehman was the widow of Richard L. Lehman.She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church Newville, Cumberland County Farm Woman's group, Newville TOPS 791, and the Big Spring Senior Center exercise class. Mrs. Lehman is survived by one son Donn H. Lehman of Newville, one daughter Sondra L. Lehman of Akron, PA and one sister Arlene Wrightstone of Mechanicsburg, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers Simon L. Hertzler and Joseph G. Hertzler. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday July 9, 2022 at 11 AM in Zion Lutheran Church 51 W. Main Street Newville, with Rev. Linda Hostetter officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Zion Lutheran Church 51 W. Main Street Newville, PA 17241To send on-line condolences please visit www.eggerfuneralhome.com