Alice Elaine (Godfrey) Reese

December 31, 1956- November 02, 2022

Alice Elaine (Godfrey) Reese, 65, of Boiling Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born December 31, 1956, in Macon, GA to the late Theodore A. and Bessie (Hartley) Godfrey.

Alice was a devout woman of faith who lived her life in service to Jesus Christ. Those who knew her were warmed by her genuine sense of caring and love, her ready smile, her compassion, and her embracing, sassy sense of humor.

Active with Army chapels throughout a thirty-year career as an Army wife; she served in various duty assignments as President of the Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) along with various other leadership positions within the organization.

Alice was an avid quilter and was a member of the Hearts and Hands Quilting Circle. She was a Homemaker - in the truest and most beautiful sense of the word. Alice was the center of warmth and inspiration for her husband of 45 years, Charles "David" Reese of Boiling Springs; her daughter, Caiti (husband Levi) Barnhard of Centerville, GA; three dynamic grandchildren whom she loved beyond measure, Madison, Henry, and Ira; her brother John (wife Ruth) Land of Eufaula, AL; her brother in law, Ben (wife Yvonne) Reese of Seale, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the United States Army War College Memorial Chapel, Carlisle Barracks, PA with Chaplain (Col) James Carter (U.S. Army, Retired) officiating. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Alice to the American Cancer Society, Breast Cancer Coalition of Pennsylvania, or Caring Bridge Journal.

The family would like to express its profound gratitude to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center Cancer Center doctors and staff who provided care during these past two and a half years of Alice's battle against head and neck cancer.

