Alice B. Weigel

Alice B. Johnson Weigel, 87, formerly of Carlisle, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Dillsburg. She was born on May 8, 1933 in Newville and was a daughter of the late William E. and Florence L. (Helman) Johnson and was the widow of Ralph Weigel who passed away on November 13, 2017. Alice was a loving homemaker. She attended Opossum Hill Union Church and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Carlisle Eagles. She is survived by two daughters; Patsy M. Kiner of Newville and Debra (Robert) Freeburn of Dillsburg, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Ronald A. Kiner, Sr. and by four brothers and six sisters. A viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Opossum Hill Union Church, 601 Opossum Lake Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Randy Zook officiating. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. To send condolences visit www.Since1853.com.