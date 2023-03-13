Alfred H. Speers Jr., 93, of Carlisle, PA, died on March 5, 2023. Al was retired from the Carlisle Area School District. He was preceded in death by his wife Toppy (Dorothy Ann). He is survived by three children, Marjorie Speers, Kristin Speers and husband Tom Neff, and Jack Speers and wife Karen Speers; seven grandchildren, Paul Gillan, Jeffrey Blumenthal, Becky Blumenthal, Keith Speers, Kyle Speers, Kevin Speers, and Maddy Neff; and four great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Alfred H. Speers Scholarship, Bison Foundation, 540 W North St, Carlisle, PA 17013.