Alexander James Touloumes

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:30 AM in the The Pillars of Orthodoxy Church, 350 W Old York Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Father Mark Beesley officiating. A Viewing will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.