Alex B. Dowless, 27, passed away on December 28, 2020 at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland. He was born on April 13, 1993 to Larry G. and Beth A. (Bailey) Dowless in Carlisle, PA.

Alex had a love for adventure; he enjoyed experiencing new places and meeting new people. He had a talent for writing music and playing the guitar. Alex enjoyed entertaining his grandmother by sharing his musical talents when he visited her in the nursing home.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers; Lance X. Dowless and Devin M. Dowless (wife Megan), grandmother Rosamond Dowless, grandfather Raymond (Tom) Bailey, 6 nieces and nephews, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother Phyllis T. Bailey and grandfather James A. Dowless.

A remembrance gathering will be held at the family home in April.