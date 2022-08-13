Alden Long

Alden O. "Bud" Long, Jr.

December 09, 1943- July 23, 2022

Alden O. "Bud" Long, Jr., age 78, of Mechanicsburg, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Carlisle, PA on December 9, 1943, to the late Alden O. Long, Sr. and Mary R. (Schreffler) Long.

Bud graduated from South Middleton High School and then went on to earn his Associates Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Penn State York Campus. After a couple years working for the former Carlisle Tire & Rubber Company, he had a long career with and retired from AMP Inc. Bud was very proud of the 23 patents issued in his name.

He was one of the original founding members of the Cumberland Valley Corvette Club in 1965 and remained very active in the club over the years as it grew to over 200 members. An interest in local history led him to volunteer his time at the Carlisle Historical Society.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Suzanne (Barbieri) Long; son James T. "JT" Long of VA and daughter Tara A. Long and her partner Paul Cook of NJ. Bud is also survived by his sister Barbara Long and nephews Todd Sprinkle and Drew Long.

A celebration of Bud's life will begin at 2:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013, with visitation from 1:00PM until service time. Private inurnment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ParkinsonVoiceProject.org or HospiceofCentralPA.org.

