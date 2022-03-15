Alberta M. Bowermaster, 69, of Newville passed away Monday March 14, 2022 in her home.

She was born September 24, 1952 in Carlisle a daughter of Samuel R. and Ruth A. Zinger Bowermaster.

She was the widow of Harry K. Bowermaster who died December 9, 2012.

She had worked at GS Electric, and the Carlisle WalMart.

She is survived by three children Harry Bowermaster Jr., Christine Boyd and her husband Garry, and George Bowermaster, two step-sons Brian Bowermaster, and Gordon Bowermaster, three sisters Mary Myers, Sharon Wilt, and Sandra Foose, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by two step sons Ronald and Allan Bowermaster, and her brother William Myers.

A graveside service will be held Friday March 18, 2022 at 10 AM in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 12 Noon in Salem Stone United Church of Christ 514 Stone Church Road Carlisle, with Rev. Linda Kent officiating.