Alberta L. Knause, age 91, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Bethany Village. Born April 15, 1930 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Karl and Anna (Gruno) Buchholtz.

Alberta was retired from First United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg where she had worked as the Christian Education Director, attended church, and taught Sunday School. She also volunteered at the Methodist Home for Children as well as at Bethany Village where she lived for many years. She served as a volunteer both in her church and her community for her entire life. In addition to her love and dedication to children and education, Alberta was a lover of music and gardening.

Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Knause, and by her siblings, Anna Peck, Gertrude White, and Michael Buchholtz. Surviving is her son, David Knause and wife Linda of Boyertown, PA; her daughters, Susan Petrick and husband David of Hilton Head, NC, Karen Blashford and husband George of Carlisle, and Debra Stanton and husband Gary of Chicago, IL; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings, Carol Yost, Wilma McConnon, Nancy White, and Karl Buchholtz.

Alberta's family wishes to extend thanks and "a job well done" to all of the nurses and aides at Bethany Village who so lovingly provided her such dedicated care during her stay.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, January 22 at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg, where there will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Face coverings will be required for all attendees. Burial will take place in Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Village Care Assurance Fund, 325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

