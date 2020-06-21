Albert Wilson Black, Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Albert "Butch" Wilson Black, Jr., 75, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the UPMC Carlisle. He was born July 9, 1944 in Baltimore, MD to the late Albert Wilson and Elizabeth Allen (Asher) Black, Sr.

Butch was a United States Navy Veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam as a Seabee and then stationed in the Antarctic, totaling 10 years of service. He retired from PPG, after over 35 years of service, working in the tank department. After retiring, Butch spent some of his time working for Lowe's Home Improvement. He was a lifetime member of the Citizens Fire Company and Ambulance, served on the Mt. Holly Springs Borough Council, worked as the borough Zoning Officer, and was a member of the Harmony Sportsman Club with his special nephew, Rick. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and woodworking.

Surviving is his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Louise "Susie" (Wilson) Black of Mt. Holly Springs; children, Janene E. Gothard and husband, Tom, of Wylie, Texas and Albert Wilson Black III and wife, Diane M. Myers-Black of Mt. Holly Springs; grandchildren, Nikki and JT Gothard and Kaytlin M. Black, Pappy's pride and joy; and siblings, Ruth and Joan. Butch was preceded in death by an infant child and siblings, Louise, Norma and Trudy.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yellow Breeches EMS, Inc., 233 Mill St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.

