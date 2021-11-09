Albert M. Cribari

Albert M. "Abbie" Cribari, 93, of Lemoyne, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at UPMC Harrisburg.

He was born May 16, 1928, in Harrisburg to the late Florindo and Concetta (Sammarco) Cribari.

Abbie was an entrepreneur who owned and operated several businesses during his lifetime. Most notably a real estate company and the Starlite Inn.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary (Kuhn) Cribari of Lemoyne; six nieces and nephews, Connie Cribari of Jacksonville, FL, Kathleen (husband Jerry) Ritter of Jacksonville, FL, Pamela J. (husband James) Smith of Salisbury, MD, Linda (husband Richard) Elicker of Willards, MD, Chester D. Martin Jr. of Vancouver, WA, and Sondra "Sonnie" (husband Johnny) Heine of La Havra Heights, CA; six great-nieces and nephews, Michelle Martin of San Francisco, CA, Kimberly (husband Allen) Mumford of Berlin, MD, Kelly Elicker Ickes of Parsonsburg, MD, Kip Murphy of Punta Gorda, FL, Joy Houston of Pittsville, MD, and CPT Kristal (husband Nicolaus) Furnas US Army; and several great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Abbie was preceded in death by one brother, Gabriel Cribari.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

