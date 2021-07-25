Albert J. Wenger, 73, of Newburg, and formerly of Scotland, Shippensburg and Mt. Holly Springs, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 at home.

He was born Thursday, January 1, 1948 in Chambersburg, PA. Albert was a son of the late Orville R. and Helen G. (Furry) Wenger.

Albert retired from Scotland School for Veteran's Children where he was a storeroom supervisor. He was a member of the Scotland School Alumni, a member of AARP, and a 1966 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, going to the beach, and especially spending time with his granddaughters. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, and a NASCAR fan.

Albert is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. (Redinger) Wenger; one son, Douglas A. Wenger of Newburg; and three granddaughters, Makenzie, Kara and Jasmine Wenger, all of Carlisle; and a favorite furry friend, Cassie.

Memorial services will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.