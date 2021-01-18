Aimee C. Burchfield, 92, of Carlisle passed away Sunday January 17, 2021.

Born August 31, 1928 in Aspers, PA she was a daughter of Arthur Q. and Cassie L. Morton May.

Mrs. Burchfield is preceded in death by her husband James W. Burchfield.

She had been an Avon consultant and saleswoman. She and her husband enjoyed going to flea markets. She played the piano, organ, and accordion, playing by ear.

She is survived by four sons Robert Burchfield, Michael Burchfield, Charles Burchfield and John Burchfield; two daughters Judy Holtry and Tina McCommon; 19 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Elizabeth Brenizer, and two sons Paul May, and William Burchfield.

A graveside service will be held Thursday January 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM in Cumberland Valley Memorial Garden, Carlisle.

To send on-line condolences visit www.eggerfuneralhome.com