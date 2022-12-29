Adam L Bream

August 24, 1941- December 24, 2022

Adam Larry Bream, 81, of Gardners, PA, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, in his home. He was born August 24, 1941, in the Carlisle Hospital to the late Adam E. and Helen Bream.

Adam was retired from the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot after over 30 years of service. He was in the Army Reserves. He owned Bream's Garage with his brother Ken. Adam also worked for South Middleton Township over 30 years as the Zoning Hearing Board Secretary. He was a member of the Mt. Holly Church of God and the Suits Us Hunting Camp in Tioga County. Adam enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed going to the cabin with his son during hunting season and in the summer with his family. He enjoyed working in his garden, raising animals in the barn, and tinkering with all his little projects.

Adam was always thinking of others before himself. He was willing to help somebody with anything they needed.

Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, Cynthia Bream of Gardners; three children, Crystal Wilson (Stan Kuhn) of Mt. Holly Springs, Adam Wade Bream (Jodi Shughart) of Boiling Springs, and Heather (Russell) Schmid of Gardners; siblings, Kenneth Bream of Gardners, Judy Prosser of Carlisle, and Sharon Bream of Mt. Holly Springs; five grandchildren, Brandon Tate (Janelle) of Gardners, Courtney Short (Bobby) of Gardners, Emma Bream of Newville, Carolee Bream of Boiling Springs and William Schmid of Gardners; six great grandchildren, KayAnn, Rylie, Cash, Layla, Dallas, and Rebel Short all of Gardners; also, lots of nieces and nephews. Adam was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald Lee (Infant) and Donald and Mary Ann Bream

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs Church of God, 648 McLand Dr. #600, Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard Reese, and Rev. Dan Murray officiating. A Viewing will be held Monday, January 2, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Burial will be held in Mt. Victory Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd, Ste 105 Northfield, IL 60093. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.