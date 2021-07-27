Adam Chester Austin passed away at home surrounded by his family, listening to Tori Amos, on the night of July 19th. He had been battling pancreatic cancer for the past 1.5 years.

In 1977, SETI detected the still inexplicable Wow! Signal emanating from deep space, and Adam Austin was born. Coincidence?

Adam is survived by many loved ones, including his parents, Iranae Wolfgram Austin and Robert Austin; his sisters and their partners Eve Austin and Derreck Mclintock, Colleen Austin and Jared Jones, and Jennifer Austin and Radu Iuhas; his grandmothers, Doris Reedy and Audrey Kolessar; his niece and great nephew Kaycee Corwin and Julien Fisler. He will be deeply missed by countless family and friends.

Adam lived a life of richness, although his path was far from gilded. Being the only brother among three sisters was surely a challenge. Adam bore it with grace and courage, growing into what can only be described as the best brother ever.