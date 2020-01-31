Abram "Abe" Witmer, 78, of Carlisle, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
He was born in Carlisle, PA to the late Samuel J. and H. Rhoda (Greegor) Witmer on January 10, 1942.
Abe was a dairy farmer for over 40 yrs. starting on the family farm in Carlisle. You may remember "Abe" as working as a welder at the former Silver Spring Speedway and the Williams Grove Speedway. He was a graduate of Cumberland Valley High School Class of 1959, a member of the Carlisle Eagles #1299, NRA, former member of the New Kingstown Vol. Fire Co., he attended Middlesex United Methodist Church. Abe was a former Middlesex Twp. Supervisor and Auditor. He enjoyed Dirt Track Racing and Hunting. Family meant the most to him, as well as his two cats, Peaches and Morris.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 yrs. Della (Calaman) Witmer of Carlisle, a son, Brian A. Witmer and wife Angelina, and daughter Lisa M. Darr and husband Timothy both of Carlisle. Also surviving are his son in law, Jeffrey L. Jukes, twin brothers; David and Denis Witmer, and a granddaughter; Victoria and her husband Nicholas Pisani and their four children; Aria Stong, Nicholas, Jaxon and Mila Pisani. He was preceded in death by his daughter; Melanie L. Jukes, brother; Samuel Witmer and two sisters; Nancy Eby and Clarissa Rutter.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, with the Rev. Rachel K. Wong officiating. Interment will be in the Letort Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of services.
In lieu of flowers memorial's in Abe's name may be made to the American Kidney Association, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852
To sign the guest book and read the full obituary please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
6:00PM-8:00PM
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013
10:00AM-11:00AM
2020 W. Trindle Road
Carlisle, PA 17013