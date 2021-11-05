A. Harold "Hal" Showalter, 90, of Carlisle passed away on November 3, 2021. Hal was born on April 16, 1931, to A.H. and Emma L. (Morthland) Showalter in Chester County, PA. Hal graduated from Chester High School and Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and the Air Force ROTC. He was a proud Army Veteran of the Korean War.

Hal is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jane (Kirk) Showalter, three sons David, Thomas (Kathy), and Steven (Sandy), two stepchildren Wendi (Brian) Hair and William H. (BethAnn) Pooler, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Hal was a special agent with INA and a manager of the Hershey Insurance and the Milton Hershey Schools and then Hershey Estates. Later, he was owner of the Hummelstown Insurance Agency and then worked for Merchants and Business Insurance Company. At age 55, Hal retired and for 25 years, he delivered Meals on Wheels, for 12 years was an AARP tax advisor, and for 13 years worked with the Highmark PALS program.

Hal was a president of the consistory of the Church of the Redeemer UCC, Hershey, PA and was a trustee of the Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, PA. He was a president of the Susquehanna Investment Club and the Lower Dauphin Investment Club.

Hal and Jane loved traveling to over 100 countries, mostly by cruise ships. Together, they enjoyed nine river cruises and over 120 ocean cruises to locations all over the world. For many years, they also owned a summer home on Beech Island across from TMI where they enjoyed hosting a wide range of friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00PM, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013 with masks required for admittance into church. All in attendance are invited to a repast at the church immediately following the service. Private interment to be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.