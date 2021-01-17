A. Elizabeth Stonesifer, 101, of Carlisle and formerly of Taneytown, MD, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Thornwald Home.

She was born September 11, 1919 in Carlisle to the late Jacob and Jessie Elizabeth (Peck) Weary.

Elizabeth was a former member of both Taneytown and Salem Stone United Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing and knitting even past her 100th birthday. Elizabeth was employed by C.H. Masland & Sons for many years before her eventual retirement. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling to new places.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Norman W. Myers of Newville; four grandchildren, Kevin (wife Pam) Myers of Shippensburg, Karen (husband Kenny) Bryan of Shippensburg, Susan Bathavic of Carlisle, and Kelli (husband Curtis) Wiser of Carlisle; four great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Mary Ellen Arbaugh, Betty (husband James) Stonesifer, and Kenneth (wife Louise) Stonesifer all of Maryland; and nine step-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Emmett D. Myers and Earl Stonesifer; four siblings, Jesse Jacob Weary, Grace Steele, Vivian Noss, and Bobby Weary; one daughter, Nancy Orris; and one daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Myers.