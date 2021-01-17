A. Elizabeth Stonesifer, 101, of Carlisle and formerly of Taneytown, MD, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Thornwald Home.
She was born September 11, 1919 in Carlisle to the late Jacob and Jessie Elizabeth (Peck) Weary.
Elizabeth was a former member of both Taneytown and Salem Stone United Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing and knitting even past her 100th birthday. Elizabeth was employed by C.H. Masland & Sons for many years before her eventual retirement. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling to new places.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Norman W. Myers of Newville; four grandchildren, Kevin (wife Pam) Myers of Shippensburg, Karen (husband Kenny) Bryan of Shippensburg, Susan Bathavic of Carlisle, and Kelli (husband Curtis) Wiser of Carlisle; four great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Mary Ellen Arbaugh, Betty (husband James) Stonesifer, and Kenneth (wife Louise) Stonesifer all of Maryland; and nine step-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Emmett D. Myers and Earl Stonesifer; four siblings, Jesse Jacob Weary, Grace Steele, Vivian Noss, and Bobby Weary; one daughter, Nancy Orris; and one daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Myers.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will follow at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the funeral home. As mandated by Governor Wolfe, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth to Thornwald Home, 442 Walnut Bottom Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
