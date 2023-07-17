The Grand Sousa Concert featuring multiple town and school bands will return to the Carlisle Theatre for its 35th year.

The annual concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6, and is free and open to the public.

Guest conductor David Kammerer will lead the ensemble made up of members of the Carlisle Town Band, Shippensburg Band, Greater Harrisburg Concert Band, Keystone Concert Band, Singer Band, Cumberland Valley High School band and the Carlisle Area School District.

The concert will feature the works of American bandmaster John Philip Sousa, highlighting his typical programming practices during the band's 1911 world tour.

This year's theme is based on Kammerer's time in Hawaii, where he was on the BYU-Hawaii faculty from 1993 to 2016, as well as from Sousa's world tour in the Pacific.

There will be musical selections including marches, instrumental and vocal solo features, popular music of the era and music of local composers.

This year's soloists include Dale Orris on cornet for Herbert L. Clarke's "The Southern Cross," and Carlisle music educator and vocalist Sue Fry-Wickard for "Habanera" from Bizet's "Carmen."

The concert will also feature a special appearance by the Cumberland County Honor Guard in a tribute to military members and veterans.