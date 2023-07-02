The local music scene in July has a lot to offer with events featuring a wide range of settings and styles. Listening to patriotic music under the stars, catching some top-notch bluegrass, or jiving to a live swing band are just some of the things that are on tap this month.

The City of Harrisburg will host a Food Truck Festival on July 4 from 1-9 p.m. at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg. Live music will be featured throughout the day, including appearances by Marissa Porter, Burden of Proof, the Mack Berry Band, Soul Miners Union, D-Bo! and Vinyl Groov. There will be free children’s activities, a beer/wine garden and a fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m.

Market Square Concerts will present a performance of music ranging from Johann Sebastian Bach to Pat Metheny, featuring Jason Vieaux on guitar and Julien Labro on accordion. The event will be held on Friday, July 7, at 7:30 pm at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Harrisburg. Tickets are $35 with discounts for seniors and students and can be purchased at marketsquareconcerts.org.

Saturday, July 8 will see the return of the Bluegrass on the Grass festival in Carlisle. This annual favorite will be presented free of charge from noon to 8 p.m. on the Dickinson College lawn at 201 W. High St. Featured bands will be Authentic Unlimited, New Dismembered Tennesseans, Tray Wellington Band, Billy Hurt and Five Mile Mountain Road, and Seth Mulder and Midnight Run. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food vendors will be available. The festival will be run rain or shine.

The Summer Artist Series at Thornwald Park, hosted by the Carlisle Parks and Recreation Department, continues with four Sunday evening concerts in July. Enjoy acoustic folk and light rock with the Kirt Wise Trio on July 9, brass sounds with the Vintage Brass Quintet on July 16, R & B with Nay’dina Acapella on July 23, and gospel music with The Bibleway Praise Team on July 30. These free concerts run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to the Carrol J. Warrell Amphitheater, located at 850 Bicentennial Dr., in Carlisle.

On July 15, two of the area’s best acts; the indie-folk group Rivers and the roots music duo Tanjo & Crow, will make their way to the Carlisle Theatre for an 8 p.m. performance. Doors open at 7 p.m., but concessions and a bar will be open a half-hour earlier. Tickets for the concert are $25 and can be purchased at carlisletheatre.org.

On July 21, the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library in Camp Hill will present Shea Quinn & Friends who will “rock and bring the house down” when they perform outside on the lawn at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy popcorn and beverages, which will be for sale. The event will be held rain or shine and moved indoors as needed.

On July 29, the Central PA Swing Dance Club will hold a swing dance with a live band at the Green Door, located at 14 E. North St., in Carlisle. A beginner’s dance lesson will be held at 7:30 p.m., and at 8:30 the Temple Avenue Band, featuring McKenna Whisler on vocals will take the stage for social dancing. This dance marks the 19th anniversary of the club. Tickets for this event are $15 and available at the door.