The 16-member ensemble, Buzz Jones Big Band, will perform at Dickinson College's Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium on West Louther Street Wednesday evening for a free concert.

The band, which has opened for Tony Bennett, the Temptations and Bob Newhart, will perform at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided. The concert is at the auditorium, located at 360 W. Louther St., Carlisle.