The logo for Yum, Yum Mini Pancake Bar & More contains the phrase "We make your day."

The Lower Allen Township restaurant delivers on that promise.

Nestled among other businesses, Yum, Yum can be found at 3401 Hartzdale Drive in a strip near the Capital City Mall.

The business opened in December 2021 and features mini-pancakes and Mexican street food.

Yum, Yum's one-of-a-kind menu combination carries over into its decorating.

Walking inside, the first thing I noticed was the tables. Each one is a wooden square with boxlike chairs that, when pushed in, create the appearance of a large, cohesive cube. These tables are complemented by a narrow stretch of window seating for those who might enjoy some parking lot people-watching while they eat.

An open kitchen provides customers a front-row seat to the process of making mini-pancakes (and other food). Metal siding and a vast selection of chips and Mexican snacks line the half-wall that separates the kitchen from the dining area.

The walls are a simple off-white, made charmingly quirky by a large printed logo on one and soft blue, yellow, red and purple stripes on another that give the space an almost ice-cream-shop feel, which is fitting considering the frozen treat tops a number of menu choices.

Speaking of the menu, the range of options just might be one of the most pleasantly peculiar combinations I've experienced at a restaurant.

As its name suggests, mini-pancakes are one of Yum, Yum's feature attractions, with 15-, 25-, 50- and 100-piece plates available. Pancake purchasers can select one of multiple available ice cream flavors to plop atop their pancakes, as well as toppings that include simple selections like chocolate syrup and sprinkles all the way to condensed milk and fruity pebbles.

The remainder of the restaurant's menu puts heavy emphasis on the "& More" portion of its name. Sweet selections include Hong-Kong-style bubble waffles and taiyaki, a Japanese sweet cake shaped like a fish that can be paired with ice cream and toppings.

If those options sound more like dessert, Yum,Yum has a selection of corn dogs and hot dogs from which to choose. Street-style Mexican corn, coated in mayo, cheese and tajin, also has a place on the menu, along with walking tacos.

Yum, Yum's drink selection, too, is abundant, with a whole host of latte choices, Mexican hot chocolate and fruit-flavored milkshakes.

In the interest of sampling something sweet and savory from the menu, I stepped up to the counter to order a queso corn dog ($4.75) and a bubble waffle ($9.50).

To drink, I opted for a matcha horchata ($5.75), which, as the name suggests, mixes matcha powder with horchata, a cold rice, milk and cinnamon drink.

Not only did the powder make the drink a lovely green color, it also added a soft, earthy flavor to the sweet Mexican staple.

The food came quickly, and I started on the corn dog first as the "dinner" portion of my meal, in spite of the fact that it appeared to be smaller than my bubble waffle dessert.

Drizzled in honey mustard and ketchup and absolutely stuffed with seemingly never-ending cheese, the mozzarella corn dog was comparable to a mozzarella stick on a stick. Potato strips, which were kind of like french fry chips, added some crunch to the delicious dish.

Once the corn dog was finished, I turned my attention to the bubble waffle, which came wrapped around cookies-and-cream ice cream and tucked into a cup. My choose-your-own-toping adventure led me to Nutella, which seeped between the waffles bubble and sprinkles that stuck to the surface.

Just looking at it filled me with childlike giddiness and, between you and me, I may or may not have broke into a little happy dance as I broke off the soft bubbles one by one and popped them into my mouth. I'll admit, I was feeling a little traitorous for not sampling the pancakes that gave the restaurant its name, but the bubble waffle truly couldn't have been a better choice for my evening.

In spite of the fact that I was filled to bursting and couldn't finish my own food, I took it upon myself to sample one of my dad's churros ($6.75), which came still warm in an order of 8, and left a fine coating of cinnamon and sugar around my lips, exactly as a good churro should.

Leaving the restaurant, I could confidently say my day was in fact made. If you're looking to make a bad day good, or a good day better, I'd highly recommend a trip to Yum, Yum Mini-Pancake Bar & More.