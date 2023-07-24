You remember the Bugs Bunny cartoon where the scent of carrots hovers over his rabbit hole and Bugs elegantly floats through the air until he reaches the carrots?

Picture that with me — except with no elegance and thankfully not in a bunny costume — as I drifted toward the aroma of barbecue.

I recently popped into Redd’s Smokehouse BBQ on 109 N. Hanover St., in Carlisle, and was greeted with the aforementioned fragrance as I swung open the door. Redd’s, which also has a second location at 4890 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant offers both dine-in and takeout options, and has a menu that will make your mouth water at first sight.

Redd’s bright red sign on its window overlooking North Hanover Street pulls you into the restaurant. Once you walk in, the establishment gives way to a hallway-like view with seating options from standard tables to high-tops in the back. The front seating area allows for a quieter atmosphere while the back has several televisions, and each restaurant-goer is serenaded with the chopping of meats on the grill in the kitchen.

I wanted to experience a conglomerate of barbecue favorites, so I didn’t shortchange myself with selections.

I started my meal with a half-dozen smoked wings ($8.99). I knew I was in for a treat just by the color of the wings, a charred outer-layer with a reddish complexion to let you know the meat was moist. The meat almost fell off the bone with every bite, and the smoky flavor was consistent throughout.

For those who prefer dry rubs, the smoked wings are probably right up your alley. But for someone who is a self-proclaimed wing sauce coinsure, I felt myself missing a coating on the outside.

The pulled pork sandwich ($11.99) is a house specialty, so skipping it wasn’t really an option — at least that’s a rule for myself. I was welcomed with a mountain of pulled pork that protruded from all sides of the bun. Juice from the tender meat escaped with every bite and dripped onto the side of hand-cut fries that came with the order.

No extra sauce was needed for the sandwich, since the bun sopped up the juices from the pork and created a pillow of extra flavoring. The hand-cut fries were dusted with an old bay-like seasoning and had both a crunchy and soft texture. They were the kind of fries — no matter how full you’d become — you couldn’t stop eating as long as they sat in front of you.

I capped the meal with a smokehouse burrito ($11.99) and selected jalapeno smoked cheddar sausage for the choice of meat. The sausage was sandwiched in a blanket of rice, pico, coleslaw and shredded cheddar cheese, and each bite came with a kick of sweet and spicy. The layers of ingredients complemented one another’s strengths nicely. The burrito was wrapped in a flour tortilla, and I chose collard greens for my side, which were a little salt heavy.

I scanned the remainder of the menu, making mental note of my future selections when I return — or maybe “float” back in. From burgers to bacon on a stick, mac and cheese, and meat by the pound and half-pound, there’s no wrong turn at Redd’s.