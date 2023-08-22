The signature dishes are in the name — pizza and pasta.

I had eaten at JoJo’s Pizza & Pasta several times, indulging myself in, you guessed it, pizza and pasta. So when I visited the Upper Allen location last week, at 2210 Aspen Drive in Mechanicsburg, I wanted to explore uncharted areas of the menu.

JoJo’s is credited as Mechanicsburg’s first pizza shop, rolling out the dough since 1968. Along with its Upper Allen location, JoJo’s occupies the 107 W. Main St. building in downtown Mechanicsburg. Hours at both locations run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

When you walk through the doors of the Upper Allen restaurant, you’re greeted with a simplistic, but sharp look. There’s not much to the restaurant, with minimal seating lining the front and side windows. But the glass at the front counter, displaying fresh pies, draws you in and feeds your hunger.

Approaching the counter, the menu is laid out across electric screens, displaying the assortment of choices. In the back, you can catch snippets of the cooks at work in the kitchen, and smell the various foods.

I ordered four items this trip, attempting to cover a horizon of tastes and textures.

I kicked off the meal with a menu favorite, the homemade garlic knots ($5.96). The knots are served in a basket of five or 10 and are paired with a side of tomato sauce. Like any good garlic knot, JoJo’s rendition pulls apart with ease, and you can almost see each fiber of the soft bread coming untangled.

There’s also a perfect amount of oil drizzled atop each knot, enough that some collects at the bottom of the dish and allows for a recoating. The tomato sauce adds a second layer of flavor, and with each bite, the sauce is soaked up by the bread.

Keeping with the tomato sauce, the sausage and pepper starter ($8.98) piqued my interest. The starter includes Italian sausage medallions, sautéed green preppers and onions, a topping of melted cheese, and is tossed in JoJo’s scratch-made tomato sauce.

The punch of the Italian sausage really came through the dish, almost overwhelming the other ingredients. The tomato sauce had a smooth flavoring and was a nice accompaniment with the sausage. On the other hand, I felt the peppers and onions, as well as the melted cheese, became buried in the healthy portion of sauce.

With the appetizers beginning to digest, I moved onto my main course, the buffalo chicken wrap ($9.79). While the wrap comes with chips, I tackled the Old Bay fries ($6.98) instead.

The fries, served with a side of ranch and showcasing a golden brown color, caught my attention quickly. The fries were crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. And when it came to the dusting, there was no shortage of seasoning, as each fry, whether in the middle or the outskirts of the basket, received an even sprinkling of Old Bay.

The buffalo chicken wrap also surprised me — in a good way. The wrap, packed with marinated grilled chicken, hot sauce, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and bleu cheese dressing, oozed freshness and spice.

The hot sauce escaped the wrap with each bite and painted my facial hair a shade of red. The bleu cheese provided a balance to the hot sauce kick, and the chicken was complemented by the garden of lettuce, tomato and onion.

Of course, JoJo’s trademark is its pizza and pasta, specializing in traditional and specialty pies while offering an array of pasta options, spanning ravioli, penne, gnocchi, ziti, lasagna and parmigiana.

So while pizza and pasta is in the name, my next visit to JoJo’s may once again venture away from the signature dishes.