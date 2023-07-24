The first time I ventured to Little Mexico Tacos in Carlisle I discovered that I either: Have the gene that makes cilantro taste like soap, or just do not like cilantro in general.

Either way, it only seemed fair to give the restaurant a second, cilantro-free shot.

A relatively new addition to Carlisle, Little Mexico Tacos opened May 26 at 814 Newville Road and serves a variety of tacos.

Owner Evan Ziranda said he and his dad moved to Carlisle when he was in second grade and used to talk about how successful an authentic Mexican spot could be in the area.

After his father’s death, Ziranda brought said authentic Mexican spot to life with the establishment of Little Mexico Tacos.

The business is set up in a small building that acts as a food stand. Customers approach one window to place their order and another to pick up their food.

Mexican and American flags protrude from the top of the stand and hanging baskets decorate the space around the windows. A gravel parking lot offers perhaps 10 or so spots, and a handful of picnic tables and metal tables with chairs provide outdoor seating under multicolored umbrellas.

Papel picado, a colorful punched paper decoration, is strung around the perimeter of the space, intermingled with string lights that cast a cheerful glow as the sun goes down.

Much like the stand, the menu is simple and easy to navigate.

As the restaurant’s name suggests, tacos are the staple, with chicken, seasoned pork, steak and Mexican sausage options. Each taco comes in a corn tortilla with the customer’s choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa.

Mulitas also make up a portion of Little Mexico Tacos’ menu. These consist of a double deck quesadilla with the customer’s choice of the same meat options, cheese, onions and cilantro.

Steak fries, another option on the menu, feature seasoned french fries topped with the customer’s choice of meat, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and Mexican boom boom sauce.

Drink options include a selection of Jarritos, a Mexican brand of soft drink; Jamaica, a hibiscus iced tea; or horchata, a rice and cinnamon drink.

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with the last orders taken at 6:30 p.m.

My trip to Little Mexico Tacos was brief, a pit stop between work and the evening’s activities, and while I wasn’t there long, that’s kind of the beauty of the setup; you can stay for as long or as little as you like.

I stopped by on a bright, sunny (and therefore hot) Wednesday and, unable to decide between tacos and mulitas, went with a bit of both.

It only seemed right to sample as many meat options as possible so I ordered a chicken mulita ($4), a steak taco and a seasoned pork taco ($3 each), all without cilantro, of course.

I also opted for a horchata ($3.75) to drink.

In addition to being welcoming, the staff members were speedy and within minutes of ordering, they were calling my name and passing a bag of still-sizzling food out the window.

I parked myself at one of the metal tables and became immediately grateful for the umbrella’s shade that stood between me and the much-too-warm-for-evening sun.

As anyone visiting a taco stand should, I began with the tacos. Each one came with two tortillas, which allowed me to split each taco’s innards in half and make four miniature tacos.

While the maneuver saved me some of the inevitable mess that is the price one pays for eating tacos, I still used every one of the small tower of napkins I snagged from the pickup window.

However, the tacos, encased in their soft, still-warm tortilla cocoons, were so delicious it didn’t matter how messy they were.

I started with the seasoned pork taco first and later turned my attention to the steak taco, and while the pair came with different (and somewhat spicy) sauces, I found the meat to be so thoroughly seasoned that additional flavor, while good, was entirely unnecessary.

The mulita came with a tortilla on the bottom, an evenly spread mix of chicken, cheese and onions in the middle, and another tortilla on top, almost like a sandwich.

With almost identical contents, the main difference between the tacos and the mulita is the presence of cheese, on which they did not skimp.

The horchata provided the perfect level of sweetness to complement my otherwise savory meal.

Try as I might, I couldn’t think of another drink to compare it to; it exists almost as a standalone category. While it has the consistency of milk, it is sweeter without being overbearing and serves as a perfect, refreshing beverage for a hot summer’s day (or in my case, the end of one).

According to Little Mexico Tacos’ menu, boba can also be added to the drink, and I believe I just might have to give it a try.

Considering I pass the stand frequently going in and out of Carlisle, the temptation to stop may be too good to pass up, not that I imagine I’ll try all that hard.